VanVleet will not play in Saturday's game against the Grizzles for injury management purposes, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

The Raptors do not have much to play for down the stretch, so they will opt ot play it safe with their prized shooting guard in this contest. VanVleet will be sidelined along with Kyle Lowry (rest), so look for the likes of Malachi Flynn, Gary Trent and even Jalen Harris to see heavier minutes.