Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Sunday

VanVleet (shoulder) is out for Sunday's Game 4 against Washington, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

As expected, VanVleet will remain on the sideline as he continues to nurse a right shoulder injury. In his stead, Delon Wright should continue to have an expanded role. During the first three games of the series, he's averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.0 rebound and 1.0 block in 23.7 minutes.