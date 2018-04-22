Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Sunday
VanVleet (shoulder) is out for Sunday's Game 4 against Washington, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
As expected, VanVleet will remain on the sideline as he continues to nurse a right shoulder injury. In his stead, Delon Wright should continue to have an expanded role. During the first three games of the series, he's averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.0 rebound and 1.0 block in 23.7 minutes.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....