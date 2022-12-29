VanVleet (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The 28-year-old didn't practice Wednesday due to his back spasms, and coach Nick Nurse said that he's considered day-to-day. VanVleet will be forced to miss at least one game, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set Friday against the Suns.