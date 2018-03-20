Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Tuesday

VanVleet (hand) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Magic, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

VanVleet will miss a second straight contest as he continues to work back from a bruised right hand. With DeMar DeRozan (thigh) also ruled out, Delon Wright, Norman Powell and C.J. Miles are all candidates to see expanded roles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories