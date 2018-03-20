Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Tuesday
VanVleet (hand) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Magic, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
VanVleet will miss a second straight contest as he continues to work back from a bruised right hand. With DeMar DeRozan (thigh) also ruled out, Delon Wright, Norman Powell and C.J. Miles are all candidates to see expanded roles.
