Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out vs. 76ers
VanVleet (toe) will be unavailable for Tuesday's matchup against Philadelphia, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
VanVleet will miss his fourth straight game while continuing to nurse a toe injury. Delon Wright and Lorenzo Brown are slated to handle point guard duties off the bench with VanVleet sidelined yet again. His next opportunit to return will come Friday in Phoenix.
