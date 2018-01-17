Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Detroit

VanVleet (knee) will not play during Wednesday's contest against the Pistons.

VanVleet bruised his right knee during Monday's game and, though not serious, it's enough to keep him from lacing up Wednesday. In his absence, Delon Wright will likely see more reserve point guard minutes behind starter Kyle Lowry.

