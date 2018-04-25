Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Wednesday
VanVleet (shoulder) is out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Wizards, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Though he was upgraded from doubtful to questionable, VanVleet remains in too much discomfort to take the floor. As a result, Delon Wright should continue seeing some extra run.
