Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Wednesday

VanVleet (shoulder) is out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Wizards, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Though he was upgraded from doubtful to questionable, VanVleet remains in too much discomfort to take the floor. As a result, Delon Wright should continue seeing some extra run.

