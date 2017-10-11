Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's preseason win
VanVleet posted 10 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 116-94 win over the Pistons.
VanVleet has been a model of consistency through three preseason games, and he seems locked into a battle with fellow backup point guard Delon Wright for minutes behind Kyle Lowry. Thus far Wright has earned more minutes in preseason play, averaging 24.0 minutes compared to VanVleet's 16.3 per night. Nevertheless, neither guard is likely to make much of a fantasy impact unless Lowry were to suffer an injury.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Back from D-League•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Assigned to D-League•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Recalled from D-League•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores five off bench in lopsided win•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Recalled from D-League•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Assigned to D-League•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...