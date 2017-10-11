Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's preseason win

VanVleet posted 10 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 116-94 win over the Pistons.

VanVleet has been a model of consistency through three preseason games, and he seems locked into a battle with fellow backup point guard Delon Wright for minutes behind Kyle Lowry. Thus far Wright has earned more minutes in preseason play, averaging 24.0 minutes compared to VanVleet's 16.3 per night. Nevertheless, neither guard is likely to make much of a fantasy impact unless Lowry were to suffer an injury.