Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 10 points off bench
VanVleet gathered 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal through 22 minutes Wednesday against New Orleans.
VanVleet played a season-high 22 minutes Wednesday since Delon Wright injured his shoulder during the game. VanVleet is averaging 13.3 minutes this season and if Wright is unable to play in Toronto's next game Friday against the Knicks, VanVleet will likely see a slight increase in playing time.
