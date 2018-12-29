Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 11 points Friday

VanVleet totaled 11 points (3-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 23 minutes in Friday's 116-87 loss to the Magic.

VanVleet continues to start in place of Kyle Lowry (back) for the interim, but he hasn't nearly filled the void Lowry's absence has created. He left Friday briefly after a hard fall but returned later, so he should be fine to maintain the starting gig until Lowry is back.