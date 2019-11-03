Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 12 points in loss

VanVleet finished with 12 points ( 2-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six boards and seven assists in 41 minutes of a 115-105 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.

VanVleet set a season-high in rebounds in the game, but struggled offensively making just 20 percent from the field. He did play at least 40 minutes for the third time this season, and once again limited his turnovers in the contest. He'll get another chance to rebound from his rough shooting night when Toronto takes on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.