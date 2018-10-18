Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 14 off bench in win over Cavs
VanVleet scored 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding five assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers.
With Delon Wright (thigh) sidelined, VanVleet has backup point guard duties to himself and responded with solid numbers in the Raptors' Opening Night win. Wright remains questionable heading into Friday's tilt against the Celtics, and as long as he's in street clothes, VanVleet should benefit.
