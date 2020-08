VanVleet had 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-6 FT) and five assists in Sunday's win over Memphis.

It was a relatively quiet afternoon for VanVleet, whose seven field goal attempts were his fewest in any non-injury-shortened game this season. He still managed a strong all-around line, however, adding three rebounds, four steals and two blocks to his five assists.