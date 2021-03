VanVleet finished Friday's loss to the Jazz with 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes.

After going one of seven from three on Wednesday against Detroit, VanVleet again struggled from deep, but he added strong counting stats to salvage a solid fantasy line. VanVleet's 41 minutes marked his most in any game since Jan. 24.