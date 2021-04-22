VanVleet had 17 points (5-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Nets.

VanVleet had appeared in only one of the past nine games for Toronto while dealing with the hip injury and a one-game suspension, but he didn't face restrictions of any kind and logged 35 minutes -- the second-highest mark on the team. His poor shooting performance can be related to his lengthy absence, but his return gives Toronto another potent scoring weapon alongside Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry and the rising OG Anunoby.