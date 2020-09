VanVleet had 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3PT, 4-4 FT) and five assists in Monday's Game 5 loss to Boston.

His 18 points were a team-high on a night when the Raptors shot just 39 percent from the field and 30 percent from three. VanVleet has hit multiple three-pointers in all five games of the series, but he's shooting just 31.4 percent (17-54 3PT) from beyond the arc.