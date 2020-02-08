Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 20 points in win
VanVleet totaled 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 115-106 victory over Indiana.
VanVleet scored at least 20 points for the first time in over two weeks. Despite his offensive struggles, VanVleet has still maintained third-round value over the past two weeks thanks to his high assist and steal numbers. Across 42 games this season, he is the 22nd ranked player in nine-category leagues, well and truly exceeding his pre-season ADP.
