Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 20 points in win

VanVleet totaled 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 115-106 victory over Indiana.

VanVleet scored at least 20 points for the first time in over two weeks. Despite his offensive struggles, VanVleet has still maintained third-round value over the past two weeks thanks to his high assist and steal numbers. Across 42 games this season, he is the 22nd ranked player in nine-category leagues, well and truly exceeding his pre-season ADP.