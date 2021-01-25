VanVleet posted 21 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot across 41 minutes in Sunday's 107-102 win over the Pacers.

With partner Kyle Lowry (toe) sidelined, VanVleet logged a season-high 41 minutes and carried the load in the backcourt. After a run of six games where he averaged a whopping 28.7 points, VanVlleet came back to earth a bit in the win, but his efficiency continued, especially from beyond the arc. He shot 44 percent from long range, steadying his season percentage of 45 percent.