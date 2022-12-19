VanVleet notched 22 points (7-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 126-110 loss to the Warriors.

The Raptors lost this one, but VanVleet had a strong performance and reached the 20-point mark for the fourth game in a row, though it's worth noting that he failed to score at least 30 points after doing so in his previous two outings. Still, this was a solid game for the point guard, who has recently experienced an uptick in his play. Over his last six outings, VanVleet is averaging 27.3 points, 6.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.