VanVleet registered 27 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Knicks.

The 27-year-old had his most productive game scoring-wise since March 22. VanVleet has been in and out of the lineup lately due to a hip issue but has now played at least 34 minutes in two straight games. The fifth-year guard will look to build on Saturday's impressive performance Monday at home against the Cavaliers.