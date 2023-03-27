VanVleet supplied 28 points (10-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 win over the Wizards.

VanVleet continues to be one of Toronto's most productive players on a game-to-game basis, and he has scored at least 20 points in four of the team's last five contests, reaching the 28-point mark thrice in that span. He had some subpar stretches in the previous months, but he's ending the regular season on a solid note. He's averaging 21.8 points, 8.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest across 12 March outings.