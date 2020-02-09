Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 29 to go with six dimes

VanVleet went for 29 points (11-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-118 win over the Nets.

VanVleet stepped up with Kyle Lowry (neck), Norman Powell (finger) and Marc Gasol (hamstring) all sidelined, pacing the team in scoring and assists. VanVleet is one of the league's best drivers, capable of creating shots for himself and others, plus he's always a threat to fill it up from beyond the arc. He'll look to keep it rolling during Monday's matchup versus a Timberwolves team that has been a disaster defensively for the vast majority of the season.