VanVleet had 30 points (9-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and 11 assists over 39 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 win over the Bulls.

After missing three games with a back injury, VanVleet returned and produced his first double-double of the season. He started off strong -- making eight of his first 15 shots -- but faded down the stretch and missed six of his last seven attempts. In seven games, the 28-year-old has made just 36.7 percent of his shots.