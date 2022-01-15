VanVleet closed Friday's 103-87 loss to the Pistons with 24 points (6-21 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 42 minutes.

VanVleet missed all seven of his shots from inside the arc, but he salvaged the performance by connecting on six threes. He also dished out a game-high 10 assists and notched fifth double-double of the season. Over his last eight appearances, he's averaging 29.0 points, 6.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 37.8 minutes per game. VanVleet will look to continue his stellar play against the Bucks on Saturday.