VanVleet totaled 11 points (4-17 FG, 3-12 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists in a 116-103 loss to the Nets on Tuesday.

VanVleet didn't have a terribly efficient shooting game but contributed five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists for the third consecutive contest. The guard has shot 50.0 percent or higher in just one game since returning from a seven-game absence due to a hip injury and one-game suspension. Despite the inconsistent shooting, VanVleet has provided fantasy managers with solid counting stats, as he's averaged 13.8 points, 6.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals across his last five games.