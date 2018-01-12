Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores season-high 22 points in win
VanVleet totaled 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes during a 133-99 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday.
VanVleet 22's points marked a new season high and also a team high in the win. The six three-pointers made was also a season best mark. Even with Kyle Lowry (back) out, VanVleet still received his normal workload, so this performance sort of came out of the blue. However, if Lowry misses any more time, VanVleet could see a slight uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Season-highs in minutes and points scored•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 10 points off bench•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Tallies three points in 17 minutes Saturday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Heads to locker room Thursday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's preseason win•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Back from D-League•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...