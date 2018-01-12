Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores season-high 22 points in win

VanVleet totaled 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes during a 133-99 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday.

VanVleet 22's points marked a new season high and also a team high in the win. The six three-pointers made was also a season best mark. Even with Kyle Lowry (back) out, VanVleet still received his normal workload, so this performance sort of came out of the blue. However, if Lowry misses any more time, VanVleet could see a slight uptick in minutes.