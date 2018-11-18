Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores team-high 18 points in start

VanVleet recorded 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Saturday's 122-83 win over the Bulls.

With Kawhi Leonard (rest) and a host of others sitting on Saturday, VanVleet got the starting nod and it appears that the spot start was just what the doctor ordered, as the reserve guard has struggled to produce this season. Coming into tonight's game he was converting only 36.1 percent of his shots in limited action. Saturday was a big turnaround, but expectations should be tempered as he'll return to the bench when the standard starting five is active.