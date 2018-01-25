Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores team-high 19 in Wednesday's win

VanVleet scored 19 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in only 18 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 108-93 win over the Hawks.

It was a breathtaking performance on a per-minute basis, as Raptors coach Dwane Casey let his bench close things out in an easy victory. VanVleet's usual production is much less impressive, however, and it would need a Kyle Lowry injury to see enough minutes to have consistent fantasy value in season-long formats.