VanVleet went for 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 win over the Magic.

Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam are Toronto's go-to guys on offense, but VanVleet has been the team's best player since the restart and is not even close -- the Wichita State product has averaged 23.3 points, 8.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game in three games since the league's resumption.