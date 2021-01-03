VanVleet generated 27 points (9-23 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 40 minutes in Saturday's 120-116 loss to the Pelicans.

The standout guard has been hot and cold to begin the season, but he managed to put together two productive games in a row. Saturday's performance is what we're used to seeing with VanVleet after a summer session where he put up superlative numbers every time he took the floor. The abbreviated preseason had an adverse effect on many pure shooters. Once VanVleet settles in, he should meet and possibly exceed the production he had in the Orlando bubble.