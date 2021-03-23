VanVleet generated 27 points (9-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and two assists across 41 minutes in Saturday's 117-99 loss to the Rockets.

Although the Raptors are suffering through the league's longest active losing streak as of tonight, VanVleet's production has been markedly above average when you consider the team's struggles. Since returning from a five-game absence, the guard has averaged 17.3 points, 6.7 assists and 2.3 steals over three games. While his scoring wasn't on par with his seasonal average, his steal and assist numbers have seen a nice uptick since his return.