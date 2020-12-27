VanVleet scored 27 points (10-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Spurs.

VanVleet ended just one assist shy of what would've been his first double-double of the season, and this was a marked improvement following what he did in the first game of the campaign, where he finished with just nine points while shooting 3-for-12 from the field. VanVleet might not lead the Raptors offensively on a nightly basis, but he should be a reliable source for production on both ends of the court moving forward.