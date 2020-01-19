Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores team-high 29 in return

VanVleet dropped 29 points (11-16 FG, 7-8 3Pt) in a victory over the Timberwolves on Saturday, adding four rebounds, four steals and two assists in 28 minutes.

Returning from a five-game absence due to a hamstring issue, VanVleet immediately caught fire from deep in this win, and even played a few more minutes than expected. The soon-to-be 26-year old is posting career highs in every counting stat thanks to his larger role and significant leap in playing time. Assuming he remains healthy, it's only a matter of time before VanVleet returns to the early round value he was producing this season.