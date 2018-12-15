Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Season-high 21 points Friday

VanVleet ended with 21 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, and four rebounds in 38 minutes during Friday's 128-122 loss to the Trail Blazers.

VanVleet remained in the starting lineup Friday, replacing Kyle Lowry (thigh) who was ruled out prior to tip-off. VanVleet has proven himself more than capable of running the offense and continues to benefit from the injuries to other players. If Lowry is forced to miss another game, VanVleet would become a must-add player.