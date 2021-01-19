VanVleet recorded six points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists and four steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 116-93 win over the Mavericks.

VanVleet's six points marked a season low in the blowout win, but the four steals were a season high as he was still able to salvage a solid line despite the struggles shooting the ball. The 26-year-old guard has followed up his two previous single-digit scoring games this season by scoring more than 20 points, so expect him to return closer to his scoring average of 19.0 points per game in Wednesday's outing against Miami.