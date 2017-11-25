Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Season-highs in minutes and points scored
VanVleet set season-highs in points scored and minutes on Friday, as he tallied 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3PT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 29 minutes in a 107-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
VanVleet has at least seven points in six-straight games, as it's clear he's becoming a bigger factor in this rotation. In fact, VanVleet only surpassed seven points once all season prior to this stretch, as he's doing all this damage off the bench. The real issue is the guard depth on this team though, as this is the ceiling for a player whose behind Kyle Lowry on the depth chart. As long as Lowry stays healthy, ValVleet should remain on waiver wires.
