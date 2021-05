VanVleet (rest) will not play in Sunday's finale against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors have continued their late-season aggressive resting regiment until the very end, keeping VanVleet in street clothes for the season's final game. VanVleet ends his fifth season with the Raptors with averages of 19.6 points, 6.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 36.5 minutes.