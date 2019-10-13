Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Set to rest
VanVleet will be rested for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Steven Loung of Sportsnet reports.
The guard will be among several Raptors sitting out Sunday, and in his absence, rookie Matt Thomas should be in line for an extended role.
