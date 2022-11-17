VanVleet finished with 23 points (7-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one rebound and eight assists across 39 minutes during Wednesday's game against the Heat.

VanVleet struggled to find his shooting touch in this one after missing Toronto's last two matchups due to illness, but he still managed to finish second behind teammate O.G. Anunoby in scoring. VanVleet also recorded his best assist total since Nov. 6, when he dished out 11 dimes. He's averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 2.1 steals on 40.9 percent shooting from three over 11 games this season.