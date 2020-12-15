VanVleet scored 23 points (9-12 FG, 5-7 3PT) and had four assists while playing 22 minutes during Monday's 112-109 preseason win over Charlotte.

VanVleet continued to shine in the absence of Kyle Lowry on Monday, posting a game-high 23 points, including an excellent 71 percent accuracy rate from behind the arc. Coming off an excellent season a year ago, VanVleet's role should be there even when Lowry returns, making the former a strong pick heading into the new campaign.