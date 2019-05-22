Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Shines off bench

VanVleet posted 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six assists, one steal and one rebound in 25 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Raptors' 120-102 win over the Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Toronto bench came alive as the Raptors evened the series, with VanVleet one of three reserves to reach double digits in points. It ended a prolonged dry spell for VanVleet, who had failed to score more than nine points in any of his past 14 appearances, during which he shot an abysmal 21.7 percent from the field.

