Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Shines off bench
VanVleet posted 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six assists, one steal and one rebound in 25 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Raptors' 120-102 win over the Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Toronto bench came alive as the Raptors evened the series, with VanVleet one of three reserves to reach double digits in points. It ended a prolonged dry spell for VanVleet, who had failed to score more than nine points in any of his past 14 appearances, during which he shot an abysmal 21.7 percent from the field.
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...