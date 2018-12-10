Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Shines off bench
VanVleet scored a season-high 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt) and added two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Raptors' 104-99 loss to the Bucks.
With Kyle Lowry (zero points on 0-for-5 shooting from the field) sputtering offensively, VanVleet provided the Raptors with a needed lift off the bench. The reserve guard's efforts weren't enough to hold off the Bucks, but VanVleet showed enough here to make for a decent speculative pickup in the event the Raptors decide to shut Lowry down for a brief spell. Lowry missed the Raptors' first game of December with a back issue and could still be impacted by the injury in light of his recent form. Over the past four games, the starting point guard has averaged just 3.8 points while shooting 14.3 percent from the field.
