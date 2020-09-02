VanVleet went for 19 points (8-22 FG, 3-12 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 102-99 Game 2 loss against the Celtics.

VanVleet has struggled with his shot in the first two games of the series against the Celtics, averaging 15.0 points per game but making just 28.9 percent of his field goals. He averaged 21.3 points per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field in the first round against the Nets, so he needs to improve his efficiency if the Raptors want to have a shot at coming back from an 0-2 deficit.