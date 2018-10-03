Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Shoots poorly in second exhibition
VanVleet played 20 minutes off the bench Tuesday and finished with three points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in the Raptors' 105-90 preseason loss to the Jazz.
There were more minutes to go around Tuesday with OG Anunobdy (personal) sitting out, but even when the Raptors are at full strength, VanVleet projects to enjoy a consistent rotation role in his third NBA campaign. The Wichita State product was an indispensable reserve in the backcourt last season, averaging 8.6 points, 3.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers in 20.0 minutes per game. After VanVleet inked a two-year, $18.11 million contract extension this summer, it wouldn't be surprise if he saw a slight uptick in playing time during the upcoming season.
