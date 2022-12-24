VanVleet finished with 18 points (5-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 118-107 victory over the Cavaliers.

VanVleet scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half as he went 4-for-6 from beyond the arc after halftime. He's made at least four three-pointers in four of the last five games and is averaging 23.2 points while making 38.0 percent of his threes in that span. The recent proficiency from distance has brought his three-point shooting percentage up to 33.5 on the season, still the lowest mark of his career.