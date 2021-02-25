VanVleet scored 24 points (6-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and added seven assists and four rebounds in the Raptors' 116-108 loss to the Heat on Wednesday.

VanVleet had another solid game, this time at his normal shooting guard position as the Raptors welcomed back Kyle Lowry from a four-game absence. The guard is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and blocks this season. VanVleet is also just one-of-seven guards in the NBA this year to be averaging at least 20.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.