Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Sits out Friday's practice

VanVleet (hamstring) didn't participate at practice Friday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Coach Nick Nurse indicated earlier this week VanVleet could be out "a little while," so it's not overly surprising to see him absent at Friday's practice. The 25-year-old hasn't officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, but at this point he isn't expected to be available.

More News
Our Latest Stories