VanVleet produced 28 points (8-23 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and three steals over 47 minutes during Wednesday's 104-101 overtime loss to the Bucks.

The Raptors came quite close to pulling the upset against Milwaukee and VanVleet's performance was a big reason why, as he ended just two rebounds away from recording a triple-double. This was a huge bounce-back performance after racking up 13 combined points over his previous two outings.