VanVleet closed with 26 points (8-22 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 109-105 play-in game loss to the Bulls.

VanVleet ended just two assists away from a triple-double and was impressive on both ends of the court, but unfortunately, his contributions were not enough to lift the Raptors to victory here. The point guard ends the 2022-23 campaign as one of Toronto's best players and a bonafide star. He averaged 19.3 points and a career-high 7.2 assists per game during the regular season while racking up nine double-doubles and one triple-double.