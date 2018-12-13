Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Solid in second straight spot start
VanVleet (back) totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 28 minutes in the Raptors' 113-93 win over the Warriors on Wednesday.
VanVleet shook off the back issue that had him listed as questionable coming into the contest and put in another solid performance in Kawhi Leonard's (hip) stead. The third-year guard was more active on the scoring front than a night earlier against the Clippers, displaying impressive efficiency while shooting 50 percent, including 66.7 percent from three-point range. VanVleet is expected to revert to a bench role that still typically affords him minutes in the 20s if Leonard is able to return to action Friday against the Trail Blazers.
